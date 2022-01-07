UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

UMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. 390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,177. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 19.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 15.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 50.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

