89,017 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Shares of UDEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. 3,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

