$63.08 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post $63.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.47 million and the highest is $63.76 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $53.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $240.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.68 million to $240.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $291.97 million, with estimates ranging from $288.28 million to $297.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

In related news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $248,142.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,012 shares of company stock worth $4,757,532 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,855,000 after purchasing an additional 156,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the period.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. 2,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

