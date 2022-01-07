Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,446 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 1,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.