Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 6.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.56. 1,389,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,215,293. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.