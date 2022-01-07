Planning Directions Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,265 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.54. 81,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,269. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

