Insider Buying: Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS) Insider Purchases 429,443 Shares of Stock

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS) insider John Jetter bought 429,443 shares of Venture Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$15,459.95 ($11,122.26).

About Venture Minerals

Venture Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Australia. The company explores for nickel, iron, cobalt, base metals, lithium, copper, silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. Its flagship project is the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten project covering an area of 148 square kilometers located in north-western Tasmania.

