Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $246.75. 23,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,585. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.32.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

