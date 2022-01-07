iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
SUSL traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,294. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $85.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
