iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

SUSL traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,294. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000.

