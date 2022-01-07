Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the November 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SRET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,870. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

