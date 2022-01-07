Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 967,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,365,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the period.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Sonim Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,430. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.30.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 181.42% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. Equities analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.