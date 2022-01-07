Fuse Network Price Up 292.1% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 292.1% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $72.61 million and $22.47 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00069410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.59 or 0.07617198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00073757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,207.02 or 0.99921203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

