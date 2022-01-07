Morgan Stanley Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $303.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.67.

PODD traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,182. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -571.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $324.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.33 and a 200-day moving average of $286.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

