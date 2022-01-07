Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Securities

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $143.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.60. 5,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 120.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

