Hosking Partners LLP Sells 74,971 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 684,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,971 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $20,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $1,283,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $16,062,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 149.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Global by 102.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,011 shares in the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.92. 27,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

