Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned about 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.24. 2,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,607. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.