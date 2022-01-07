Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.26. 165,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

