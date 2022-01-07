Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Acquires 528 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

