PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,407 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.7% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $110,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after buying an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600,422. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.36.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

