Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.07% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WAB stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.09. 5,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

