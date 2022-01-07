Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 185.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,637 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 312,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 796,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,339,000 after acquiring an additional 389,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.59. 111,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323,496. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

