VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,240 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for about 1.7% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,084 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,679. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.