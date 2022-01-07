Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 2,260.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,543 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

