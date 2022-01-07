Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,636 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 45.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at about $3,411,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 80.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.67 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

