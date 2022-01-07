Head to Head Review: Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and BTRS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies $26.66 million 0.17 -$18.25 million N/A N/A BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.91) -7.64

BTRS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89

BTRS has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 119.42%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Powerbridge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A BTRS N/A -20.15% -12.91%

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

