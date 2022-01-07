WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,319 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

UBER stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 386,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,493,268. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

