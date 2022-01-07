CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 151,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,228. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $106.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

