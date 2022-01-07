Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 67,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,839. The company has a market capitalization of $238.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.11. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

