WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 3,105 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 194,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 187,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,028,355 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

