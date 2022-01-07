Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.16

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.16 and last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 7418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

