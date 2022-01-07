Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $18.19

Shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $21.05. Exscientia shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 3,670 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

