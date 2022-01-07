Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $13.63

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $14.20. Frontier Group shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 122 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.24.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,840 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,172,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,688,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.