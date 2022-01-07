Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Up to $25.12

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $26.06. Discovery shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 117,167 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Discovery by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

