Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Up to $25.12

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $26.06. Discovery shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 117,167 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
