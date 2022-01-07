TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.19. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 6,969 shares trading hands.

NRDY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $699.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

