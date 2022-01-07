UBS Group Increases Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Price Target to $115.00

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MICR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 8,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,191. Micron Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

