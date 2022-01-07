Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Drops By 32.7%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLRB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 393,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,693. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,011,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 118,711 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 354.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

