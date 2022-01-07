Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Declines By 32.5%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OVTZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. 233,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. Oculus VisionTech has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.63.

Get Oculus VisionTech alerts:

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.