Reviewing Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) & W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Plaza Retail REIT and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 W. P. Carey 1 0 5 0 2.67

Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.63%. W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and W. P. Carey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W. P. Carey $1.21 billion 12.42 $455.36 million $2.46 32.77

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A W. P. Carey 35.21% 6.26% 2.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Plaza Retail REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

