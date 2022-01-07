Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ZEN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.92.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,847 shares of company stock worth $17,698,438. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

