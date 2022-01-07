Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.65.

Shares of WSM opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $106.36 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,565,150. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

