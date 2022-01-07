SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 86,037 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 48.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,037 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

