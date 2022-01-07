SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

