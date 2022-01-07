SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1,062.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 418,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,229,000 after acquiring an additional 371,741 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.81 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

