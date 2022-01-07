Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

NYSE FIS opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 315.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.47. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

