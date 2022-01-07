Amalgamated Bank Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fisker were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSR. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Fisker stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.73. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.