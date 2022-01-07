Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nikola were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 253.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,290,335. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

