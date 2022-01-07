Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of AAN opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.