WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WW International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 130.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WW International by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

WW International stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.56. WW International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

