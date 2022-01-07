Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after acquiring an additional 371,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after acquiring an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,870,000 after acquiring an additional 145,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.71. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.