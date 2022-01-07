Amalgamated Bank Has $456,000 Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Inogen were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.16 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

